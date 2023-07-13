WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A search warrant in a human trafficking-related case against a Walker man provides more insight into a world that operates mostly in shadows.

Jeremy Byl, 47, was arrested Monday and charged with transporting a prostitute and aiding and abetting prostitution, among other counts.

The arrest was the result of a seven-month investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force.

In a search warrant filed in April, a detective explained the case began when Lowell police learned a woman in that town had been contacted through Facebook Messenger by a female (later identified as Jeremy Byl).

After some “friendly” conversation online, wrote the investigator, the female (Byl) revealed she was an escort and asked the (Lowell) woman if she’d be her manager.

“(The “escort”) continued to explain she needed a manager to solicit potential customers who were interested in having sex,” wrote the detective. “She stated she charges $800 per hour and $400 per half hour; however, the lowest she would go would be $150. She required (the manager) to provide the room and clients. (The “escort”) provided links to Facebook and Twitter which she used to solicit.”

Photos at the link showed Byl’s alleged trafficking victim, a 21-year-old Muskegon woman.

The would-be manager agreed to meet the “escort” (Byl) at the McDonald’s in Lowell on Saturday December 31.

“The ‘escort’ said she was going to bring her photographer with her so they all could meet and come up with a plan,” wrote the investigator.

When the woman from Lowell arrived at the restaurant, the detective wrote she met up with a female and “an unknown male that went by the name of ‘John.'”

Investigators said ‘John’ was Jeremy Byl, posing as the photographer.

The female, according to the warrant, was Byl’s alleged trafficking victim — the woman from Muskegon.

“The (Lowell woman) said that during the meeting John did all the talking and planning. (The female) just was there and didn’t contribute much.” the investigator wrote in the warrant. “Also, John offered to provide (the Lowell woman) with a handgun for protection if she wanted it. (She) said she saw multiple guns in John’s truck…”

According to the warrant, the would-be manager later got scared and backed out of the arrangement.

Rachel VerWys, who heads up an anti-trafficking organization that advocates for victims, reviewed the warrant and noted tactics that are common among traffickers.

“Is a young woman going to respond to a male as quickly as she would to a female?” said VerWys, referring to Byl allegedly posing as a female online. “There is often someone else who can build rapport, or a relationship more quickly as opposed to the person who is really in charge, manipulating and controlling.”

VerWys, CEO of Safe Haven Ministries, took particular note of the guns Byl allegedly brought to the meeting at McDonald’s.

“Already we see in this case, without knowing a lot of details, there were weapons involved,” said VerWys. “What if you’re in a place and all of a sudden you’re told to do something you didn’t know you were going to be doing? All of a sudden you have these elements that change the scenario of what someone thought they were responding to, and instantly there are some power dynamics of manipulation and control happening.”

VerWys said traffickers use social media to identify vulnerable people and target them for grooming and, ultimately, a slow and strategic “bait and switch.”

“What social media has done is opened up this arena of vulnerability to a whole other level. It’s not just your immediate neighbor who knows, or the work environment you’re in. Instead, you have people who — you have no idea who they are — who can see and access you in personal ways.”

VerWys urges people not to post personal information on social media.

She also underscores the complex nature of human trafficking.

“Those who experience being trafficked, who are trafficked, don’t always recognize what might be happening,” explained VerWys, noting once they do realize it, they may be unable to break away.

“(Victims) don’t always have a choice about getting out, or another path forward, particularly when (the traffickers) are preying on … someone who is isolated, who maybe has economic insecurity or different experiences in life that are traumatizing … We often see the use of drugs as a coercive mechanism … when addiction becomes part of the scenario.”

Kent County investigators said Thursday that Byl had at one point sent his alleged trafficking victim, the 21-year-old woman from Muskegon, to work in a brothel in Nevada.

But the charges he’s facing stem from appointments he allegedly negotiated and set up for the victim when she was in Kent County.

VerWys applauded the work of task force detectives and the collaborative effort that helped launch it.

“It really was because of a collective effort across law enforcement, social services, and healthcare that we were able as a community to secure more funding so we could have (trafficking) investigations within our criminal justice system.”

Byl is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing in 63rd District Court at 8:30 a.m. on July 19.