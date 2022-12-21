GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warming stations across the Grand Rapids area have gone “code blue” due to the expectation of blizzard-like conditions this week.

The distinction will open the doors to anyone in need of a place to stay at 10 different shelters for the foreseeable future. A list of those available stations is as followed:

Alano Club of Kent County : 1020 College Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

: 1020 College Ave. NE, Grand Rapids Crossroads Bible Church : 800 Scribner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

: 800 Scribner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids Degage Ministries : 139 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

: 139 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids Exodus Place : 322 Front Ave. Grand Rapids

: 322 Front Ave. Grand Rapids Grand Rapids Public Library : all locations

: all locations Kent District Library : all locations

: all locations Matthew’s House : 766 7th St. NW, Grand Rapids

: 766 7th St. NW, Grand Rapids Mel Trotter Ministries : 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

: 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids Unlimited Alternatives : 321 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

: 321 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids West Grand Neighborhood Organization: 754 Leonard St. NW #2, Grand Rapids

If you are in need of assistance during this winter storm, call 211 and you will be dispatched to a representative who will help.