GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warming stations across the Grand Rapids area have gone “code blue” due to the expectation of blizzard-like conditions this week.
The distinction will open the doors to anyone in need of a place to stay at 10 different shelters for the foreseeable future. A list of those available stations is as followed:
- Alano Club of Kent County: 1020 College Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
- Crossroads Bible Church: 800 Scribner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
- Degage Ministries: 139 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
- Exodus Place: 322 Front Ave. Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Public Library: all locations
- Kent District Library: all locations
- Matthew’s House: 766 7th St. NW, Grand Rapids
- Mel Trotter Ministries: 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
- Unlimited Alternatives: 321 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
- West Grand Neighborhood Organization: 754 Leonard St. NW #2, Grand Rapids
If you are in need of assistance during this winter storm, call 211 and you will be dispatched to a representative who will help.