GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warming stations across the Grand Rapids area have gone “code blue” due to the expectation of blizzard-like conditions this week.

The distinction will open the doors to anyone in need of a place to stay at 10 different shelters for the foreseeable future. A list of those available stations is as followed:

  • Alano Club of Kent County: 1020 College Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
  • Crossroads Bible Church: 800 Scribner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
  • Degage Ministries: 139 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
  • Exodus Place: 322 Front Ave. Grand Rapids
  • Grand Rapids Public Library: all locations
  • Kent District Library: all locations
  • Matthew’s House: 766 7th St. NW, Grand Rapids
  • Mel Trotter Ministries: 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
  • Unlimited Alternatives: 321 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
  • West Grand Neighborhood Organization: 754 Leonard St. NW #2, Grand Rapids

If you are in need of assistance during this winter storm, call 211 and you will be dispatched to a representative who will help.