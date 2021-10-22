Warmer fall temperatures have affected West Michigan fruit trees

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — The temperatures have cooled off but the warmer weather this fall is having an impact on fruit trees.

Justin Finkler with River Ridge in Sparta says its trees are a few weeks behind in transitioning to dormancy ahead of winter.

“We’ve definitely seen some condition issues with some early apples through some extended heat periods and now really up to this week it hasn’t felt like fall much at all. We were in the 70s,” Finkler said.

Orchards in Michigan saw a smaller harvest this year after frost events in the spring damaged many buds.

“Overall we’re probably half about what our potential production could be in the state this year. Certain varieties have seen it worse than others,” Finkler said.

Apple trees have already set their flower buds for next year and Finkler say conditions this year could mean more apples next year.

“With the lighter crop the trees have been able to store nutrients or carbohydrates and get ready for next year,” Finkler said. “Usually after a down year they really come back in a big way.”

The trees are also behind on changing color. The majority of leaves in the River Ridge orchards remain green.

Amy Irish-Brown, a Michigan State University Extension educator, says the concerns about the warm weather late into the fall should not be an issue unless temperatures drop dramatically before the trees are ready for winter.

“Cooler nights and days are important for signaling to trees that it’s time to take all your nutrients out of your leaves and down into your root so we can get you through the winter,” Irish-Brown said.

Even with the challenges mother nature brought to West Michigan orchards this year, farmers are staying positive.

“If they were calling for single digits here in the next 10 days I think we would be a little more nervous but I think there’s still quite a bit of time. We haven’t had our first frost yet and usually after we get a good frost you’ll see things start to move more rapidly towards that winter transition,” Finkler said.