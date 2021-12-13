Warm weather forces Cannonsburg to close slopes through Christmas

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan in December should be a winter wonderland, but ski resorts are wondering when winter will come back and stay back.

Danielle Musto is the marketing director for Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont.

“That’s like Christmas Day for us — when we can start making our own snow,” Musto said. “Then all of a sudden, the blowtorch arrived. People are excited to take lessons. They’re excited to … go snowboarding and go tubing. So, this isn’t what we want.”

Ahead of what is considered their busiest time of the season, staff with Cannonsburg Ski Area say the climate has closed their slopes until at least after Christmas.

While they are not sure how much revenue is lost, they are still retaining full staff and opening other attractions while waiting for winter’s return.

“This is something that all skiing areas face. Being in lower Michigan, we’re used to it. I can tell you internally, we’re full speed ahead. We’re just waiting for those lower temperatures to come so we can fire up the guns,” Musto said.

In Otsego, Bittersweet Ski Resort had a surprise season-opener last Thursday, but General Manager Victor Gayheart says they are still hoping to stay open this weekend if the weather cooperates.