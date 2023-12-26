GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warmer December weather and limited snowfall are causing more people to get outdoors around the holidays. The conditions are also changing how some jobs have operated so far this winter.

On Tuesday afternoon, families, including Nate DeJong and his son Elliott, headed to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. They enjoyed a round of disc golf practice, which you may not associate with December.

“This is the latest we’ve been out playing disc golf or just been out in the park,” DeJong, a Grand Rapids resident, said.

They have also gone kayaking in the last week because of a big winter element that’s been missing: snow.

“Just taking advantage of the nice warm weather that we’re having around the holidays,” DeJong said. “We just are going to soak it up for as long as it stays.”

The DeJongs are far from the only ones taking advantage of the opportunity.

With ideal weather, fishermen also got outdoors Tuesday. Some of them hoped to make a big catch in the Grand River.

“Not too long ago, I’d ice fish so that would keep me busy, but I prefer doing this, river fishing, meeting different people, talking to folks,” Eric Stapleton, a Jenison resident, said.

The lack of snow is not only affecting recreation plans. It’s also impacting workers, like those at the Kent County Road Commission.

“It really lets us extend the fall season or start the spring season early because the grounds are not frozen. We can do drainage improvements, ditching, berm removal,” Jerry Byrne, managing director of Kent County Road Commission, said.

But with over 100 trucks that are switched to winter mode, doing improvements meant for other seasons can be tricky at times.

“It does hamper us with some of the equipment. So, when we switch that over, we really need to look at alternatives. This year, we went to Wexford County. We were able to pick up an extra semitrailer to be able to do some of those summertime projects,” Byrne said.

After Thanksgiving, the Kent County Road Commission put 40 people on night shifts so they are ready when snow falls. Byrne encourages the community to stay ready as well.

“Winter’s going to be here. It’s not here yet, so just be prepared,” Byrne said.

Due to the lack of snow, Byrne said there are some savings associated with materials that are used to treat roads. He added that those savings can go quickly go away as the weather changes.