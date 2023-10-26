SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A fugitive was arrested when police found him hiding inside a porta-potty.

Around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Sparta police got a tip that a 31-year-old wanted man from Stanton was in a vehicle on S. State Street near Orchard Drive in Sparta.

Police found the suspect inside a white vehicle, which was stopped. The man became “uncooperative” and resisted officers as they tried to take him into custody, police said. He then ran away.

Sparta police and other agencies figured out the area he was in and searched for 90 minutes before finding him hiding inside a porta-potty.

He was then arrested on “numerous warrants” and resisting and obstructing a police officer, Sparta police said. He was booked into the Kent County jail.