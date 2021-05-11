Walker police: Minor injuries after armed robbery at cellphone shop

Walker police respond to an armed robbery at a T-Mobile on Lake Michigan Drive on May 11, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a cellphone store in Walker was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at the T-Mobile on Lake Michigan Drive east of Kinney Avenue NW.

Police at the scene told News 8 that one person sustained minor injuries.

Officers couldn’t immediately say how many robbers were involved or exactly what was taken. A suspect description has so far not been released.

Police in metro Grand Rapids responded to break-ins at a cellphone shop and auto dealership overnight. Ottawa County authorities pulled over the suspects around 6 a.m. It’s not yet clear whether a third break-in overnight at a marijuana dispensary in Kentwood was related to the earlier incidents.

