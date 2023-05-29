WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when someone on a motorcycle shot at a pickup truck Monday, Walker police say.

It happened just after midnight in the 4800 block of Remembrance Road near 3 Mile Road. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in a road rage incident, a spokesperson for the Walker Police Department told News 8.

One of the motorcycle’s two riders shot at the pickup truck and hit it in the left rear fender area, police say. No one was hurt.

Police say the motorcycle then fled into Ottawa County.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Walker police at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.