WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of reckless driving assaulted two officers before being arrested Thursday, Walker police say.

It started around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Walker Avenue and 3 Mile Road. A reckless driver hit multiple vehicles and then ran on foot, the Walker Police Department said in a release. No one was hurt.

Officers found him nearby. When they tried to arrested him, he assaulted two officers, Walker PD said. The suspect was eventually successfully taken into custody.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and one of the officers were brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Authorities say he faces multiple charges.