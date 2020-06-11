Walker police look for suspect in break-ins

A photo of a suspect in Walker break-ins on June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of the Walker Police Department)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into West Michigan businesses.

Walker police say three businesses in the Standale Business District were broken into Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe this suspect is tied to other incidents reported on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

Walker police shared photos of the suspect from the businesses’ surveillance video on its Facebook page.

Those with information about the suspect’s identity are asked to call the Walker Police Department Tip Line at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.