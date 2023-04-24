WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A gun was found by a student outside the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science Monday.

The student found the gun outside in an area “not typically accessed by students or staff,” a Facebook post from Walker police read. A staff member secured the area and called police.

Officers with the Walker Police Department responded to the school and performed a search.

They are working to find if the gun is related to a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle that happened outside WMAES near Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue on Feb. 15. At the time, police said ammunition and a handgun were found on school property. Surveillance footage showed the gun had been ditched by two juvenile suspects police later arrested. Officers linked the suspects to the hit-and-run crash.