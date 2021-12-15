Walker police investigate attempted abduction of 2 kids

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an attempted abduction of two children near a bus stop in Walker Wednesday morning.

In a letter to parents, Kenowa Hills Public Schools said two middle school students were approached while walking to the bus stop near the intersection of Willis Avenue NW and Dunlap Street NW. Both students stayed together and are safe.

No description of the suspect was released.

The district said the Walker Police Department is investigating the incident and extra officers will be patrolling the area.

“We want students to travel to and from school safely. Please encourage your child to always be aware of their surroundings, use the buddy system, and when possible travel in lighted areas. If your child encounters situations that make them uncomfortable, please remind them to report it to a parent or adult,” the district said in the letter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.453.5411.