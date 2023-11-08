WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police say a power pole was hit in a crash Wednesday morning, causing a power outage.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Walker Police Department said officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash on Alpine Avenue near Cogswell Street.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, according to police.

As of 10:15 a.m., power was out along Alpine Avenue from Hillside Drive to the Grand Rapids city limits, police said. Several traffic signals were not working.

The Walker Police Department said a Consumers Energy crew was working to fix the pole and transformer, but it was not clear when power would be restored.

Police reminded drivers to treat non-functioning traffic signals like four-way stops.