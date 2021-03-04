Walker police chief announces retirement

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker Police Chief Greg Long says he will retire on Aug. 1.

In a Thursday release, the city noted Long has been a police officer for 35 years, 33 of which have been in Walker.

“While there have been many highs and lows, good times and bad times, along with challenging times, I will always treasure the reward of being part of an organization that believes in, and demonstrates, the highest level of integrity in all interactions, along with being a part of what I believe is the most noble of professions,” Long said in a statement.

Mayor Gary Carey praised Long for his “visionary and servant leadership” and thanked him for his years of service.

“Part of Chief Long’s legacy is that he has left our City in a position of strength to allow for a smooth transition for our next Chief,” Carey said in part.

The city said it will start looking for a new chief right away.