WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A metal fabrication plant in Walker has been awarded a $300 million, five-year contract to provide more parts for armored military vehicles.

Plasan North America is subcontracting for Indiana-based AM General LLC, which in February was awarded a $8.66 billion contract with the U.S. Army for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 program. PNA said it is providing “major subcomponents of the armored cab.”

PNA said it will have to hire 170 workers over the next year and a half to produce the parts. It will also invest in its facility in Walker.

“We are honored to be selected as a subcontractor for the JLTV A2 program by AM General,” PNA President John Cavedo said in a statement. “This partnership recognizes our long-standing dedication to the success of the program and our unwavering commitment to supporting our armed forces. We are proud to build on our legacy and expand our involvement with the JLTV A2, create new job opportunities for West Michigan, and contribute to the growth of our local community.”

The plant said it has been providing parts for armored vehicles for seven years.