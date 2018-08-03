Walker PD: Suspicious man at mobile home parks

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man approaching homes at night and telling people they've won a prize.

The Walker Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that the man was spotted Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Leonard Gardens and Appletree Estates mobile home parks in the area of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW.

The man, who was driving a maroon van, went up to homes after 10 p.m. and asked for the homeowner. The man then told the homeowners he was from the community management team and that they had won a "gift package." He then took off.

Police say there is no such prize authorized by the mobile home parks.

They advised anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.