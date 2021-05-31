Walker Memorial Day parade back on after originally being canceled

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker’s Memorial Day parade, one of the largest in West Michigan, is back this year after originally being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Though city leaders had originally cancelled this year’s parade, they decided to put it on as virus numbers leveled off.

There are some changes made to the parade, in order to keep people safe during the longstanding tradition.

Though the parade is typically on Lake Michigan Drive, this year the route will take place along Remembrance Road. The new route is almost twice as long, giving people more space to spread out.

There will also not be anyone walking outside of the cars that are in the parade and nothing can be tossed out to the crowd.

City leaders hope that these measures will allow residents to safely recognize veterans.

“When you think of the veterans, the solemn day memorial that this truly is, it’s really it’s disappointing we would have had to knocked it off for two years,” said Walker’s mayor, Gary Carey.

The route for the Walker Memorial Day parade (courtesy Walker city)

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at City Hall and will end at Walker Village.

Remembrance Road will be blocked off from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.