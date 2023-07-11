GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Walker man was arrested Monday by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force on commercial sex charges, deputies say.

Jeremy Jonathan Byl, 47, is accused of creating multiple social media accounts to assist with commercial sex, posing as a woman online to arrange commercial sex, transporting women for commercial sex and profiting from it, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Byl was arraigned Monday on charges of prostitution/transporting, communicating with another via the internet to commit a crime and aiding and abetting prostitution, the sheriff’s office said.

The first two are felony charges and, in the case of conviction, could carry up to 20 years each, deputies said. The third charge is a misdemeanor.

Byl worked as a custodian through Grand Rapids Building Services and was assigned to Holland High School, but the sheriff’s office said it had not found evidence that any students were targeted.

Deputies said they expect more charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.