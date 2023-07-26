Authorities respond to a house fire in Walker on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating what caused a house fire in Walker early Wednesday morning.

The Walker Fire Department said around 2:40 a.m. it received a report of a house fire on Ferndale Avenue NW near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue NW.

Walker Fire Chief David Pelton said the home was recently sold and nobody was currently living inside the house.

The house is considered a total loss, according to WFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.