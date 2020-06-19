Walker florist says thank you to frontline workers

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — When words aren’t enough, say it with flowers. That’s exactly why one local florist is bringing 500 roses to both Life EMS and the Walker Police Department Friday morning to say thank you to some of the frontline heroes in the area.

News 8 first brought you this story when Designing Dreams Floral in Walker was shut down as a non-essential business.

They’re reopened now, and store owner Tonja VanderVeen is ready to spread some joy.

“I hope that they’re excited, just through something as simple as flowers that we got to thank them and show our support,” VanderVeen said. “I hope they know somebody is thinking of them and the work that they do and all the hard stuff that they have to deal with recently.”

When News 8 last spoke with VanderVeen when her entire shop was void a single flower. Friday morning, she’s giving close to 500 away.

VanderVeen came up with the idea last April in a Facebook post where she encouraged customers to leave an encouraging message she promised to write on a note, strung to a rose.

VanderVeen hopes her simple yet sweet gesture will show the heroes and her own daughter just how thankful she and the Walker community is for their service.

“My daughter is a first responder and she had to live through the COVID crisis and had to go and do and be with people who were sick. So, we want to show them how very thankful we are for what they do for the community and we want to thank them,” VanderVeen said.

News 8 will be with Vanderveen as she gives out these roses, we’ll bring you another story, one near and dear to her heart later today.