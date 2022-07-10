WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Walker Fire Department was busy Saturday teaching the local families about fire safety and prevention.

Families were reminded of the importance of having working smoke alarms and exit plans. They also received lessons on kitchen fire safety and learned how to use a fire extinguisher.

The kids even took part in some parts of the lesson. They were engaged in several interactive activities exposing them to what it’s like to be a firefighter and testing their physical agility.

During the junior firefighter challenge, they carried a water house, put out a simulated house fire and dragged a dummy.

The fire chief said it’s important for everyone of all ages to know about fire safety and prevention.

“We find kids are our biggest advocates because they won’t let loose from mom and dad about checking smoke detectors,” Walker Fire Chief David Pelton said. “What they learn in schools about fire safety they are bringing it home to teach Mom and Dad. Here we can bring them together as a family so they can all learn what they need to do to be safe in our homes.”

Residents in Walker can download the community connect app to share information about their household.

Information shared will help the first responders respond better to emergency situations at your home.