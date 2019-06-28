Walker fire chief retiring after 41 years of service

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — After 41 years of answering calls for help, Walker Fire Chief Bob Walker took his last ride aboard a fire engine Friday.

Walker officially retires June 30.

He started as a part-time firefighter and moved up through the ranks in the city’s fire department.

Walker was appointed chief in 2016. He counts technology and equipment upgrades among his accomplishments, and credits firefighters he’s worked with over the years for his success.

He also acknowledged his family’s sacrifices in the face of an emergency.

“They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me. I’ve left on birthdays, I’ve left on holidays, I’ve left in the middle of the night and not come home until the sun came up,” Walker said. “But that’s what the passion was, to help out in this community.”

Walker Battalion Chief David Pelton will take over as fire department chief on Monday.