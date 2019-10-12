Walker community honors fallen officer

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered at the Walker Police Department Saturday in honor of fallen police officer Trevor Slot, who was killed in the line of duty eight years ago.

Officers and community leaders shared stories, memories and tributes of their fallen friend and brother in law enforcement.

Slot served the department for nine years. He was hit and killed while helping to apprehend bank robbery suspects along I-96 in Walker.

Anna Birkeland never met the man she calls one of her greatest heroes.

She interned at the Walker Police Department, received the Trevor Slot Foundation Scholarship, and later became a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy.

“I would have loved to have met Trevor. He sounds like an amazing guy,” Birkeland said. “But just that legacy, that self-sacrifice, that willingness to give without thought, without second-guessing yourself. That’s just so inspiring that I want to carry throughout my career.”

