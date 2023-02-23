GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event early next month will help Kent County families who are struggling to heat their homes.

‘Walk for Warmth’ will take place on Saturday, March 4. Opening remarks will take place at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m. The event, put on by Kent County Community Action, raises funds to help families pay utility bills.

“We see hundreds of families coming to us struggling to just keep up with the cost of living. The utilities cost and rent costs, all those things are really hitting families a little harder, more than ever,” Gustavo Perez, the director of Kent County Community Action, said. “This is a walk that’s going to help us generate much-needed support, so we can meet the need.”

Perez said the organization is excited to bring the walk back after taking a hiatus for a few years.

For more information on how to register, pledge or donate, go to accesskent.com.

For the full conversation with Gustavo Perez, watch the video in the player above.