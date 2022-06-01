BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant that’s the first of its kind in West Michigan is now open in Byron Center.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill celebrated its grand opening about two weeks ago. The restaurant is located at 8233 Byron Center Ave. SW, just north of 84th Street in the storefront that was previously home to a Panopoulos salon. Managers estimate owner Savinder Singh spent about a year transforming the space into a Greek-themed restaurant that seats 40 people inside and 24 people on the outside patio.

Byron Center’s Great Greek Mediterranean Grill features blue and white throughout – both colors represented in the Greek flag and culture. Scenes of Greece play out on the TVs along the restaurant’s walls.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill uses Michigan-based vendors for its menu of Greek foods, which include gyros, Greek salads, dips and baklava. Managers say the ingredients are prepared fresh daily, and the meat is marinated and cut in-house.

Singh owns the entire retail complex where Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is located. Restaurant general manager Mandy Castaneda says Singh plans to eventually open several more Great Greek restaurants in the Chicago area and another one in Michigan, possibly the Battle Creek area.

While this is the first Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in West Michigan, it’s the third in the state, with restaurants in the metro Detroit communities of Troy and Shelby Township.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Byron Center employs about 20 people, managers say.

Starting business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but Castaneda expects those hours to change as the business adjusts to demand.