W. MI travelers under quarantine after trip to China

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are under voluntary quarantine in Kent County for the coronavirus after coming back from China Sunday.

The Kent County Health Department says a 14-day monitoring period is underway for the individuals, under the new system enacted by the CDC this month.

The CDC considers them medium risk because they were in China’s mainland, meaning they were in the country of China, outside of the airport.

Each person is receiving health checks daily. The health department is also doing daily check-ins over the phone and through email.

The Kent County Health Department says at this point there are no signs that these individuals have the coronavirus.

“We just want to say thank you to these individuals,” said Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department. “We know that this is a lot of inconvenience for these folks. For 14 days, not being able to go outside their home, go to work and stuff like that. So, we understand the commitment it takes and sacrifice.”