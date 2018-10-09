W. MI sex crime investigation leads to TC man's arrest
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A Traverse City man is charged with sexually assaulting a child in connection to investigation that started in West Michigan.
Richard Perry Montgomery, 45, was formally charged Friday with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Michigan State Police Rockford Post launched the investigation after a child in their area reported being sexually assaulted multiple times around 2012. Detectives say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
When they found out the alleged crimes happened in Benzie County, MSP turned over the case to a Cadillac trooper.
Montgomery turned himself in to the Benzie County jail on Oct. 4. A judge ordered him to post a bond of $2,500 to remain out of jail while awaiting his next court hearing.
