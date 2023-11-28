GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As winter draws near, several West Michigan nonprofits say they may not be able to meet the rising demand for housing.

On Tuesday, leaders from Mel Trotter Ministries, Degage Ministries, Family Promise of West Michigan and AYA Youth Collective released a letter “with a sense of great concern and urgency,” asking for community support.

Homelessness is rising across the country and in Kent County alike, nonprofit leaders say. According to the letter, in 2018, 723 people in Kent County experienced homelessness. By 2023, that number had jumped to 1,239.

Based on current bed capacity, between 100 and 300 people could be without shelter services on cold winter nights, according to the letter.

To make matters more challenging, leaders wrote, many nonprofits are experiencing a worker shortage and a lack of funds, and it can be difficult to find a location for overflow shelter space.

“Nonprofits simply cannot meet the demand,” the letter reads.

Leaders called for both short-term and long-term solutions, from finding more shelter workers and bed space to increasing affordable housing and employment opportunities.

“With your help, we can save lives this winter by protecting unhoused individuals, youth, children and families from extreme, life-threatening temperatures,” they wrote.