GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

Justin Lee Sloothaak has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, and penalties for registered sex offenders, court documents say.

In June and August of 2022 in both Kent and Ottawa counties, Sloothaak is accused of sexually exploiting at least one minor around the age of 14, according to the charging documents.

Court documents say he must forfeit a tablet and a cell phone.

Sloothaak was previously convicted of children-accosting for immoral purposes and criminal sexual conduct in the second degree in October 2016 in Allegan County, records show.