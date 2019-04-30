W. MI credit card mail theft plot leads to prison

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A Nov. 18, 2009, shows a pile of MasterCard and VISA credit cards in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Jochen Krause, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man is getting prison time for allegedly leading a credit card theft ring targeting mailboxes across West Michigan.

Travis Keion Rolle of Miami was sentenced to nearly five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He must also repay more than $314,000 to three financial groups that suffered losses during the crime.

Authorities say between March 2018 and July 17, 2018, a group of people worked together to steal and use credit cards and gift cards mailed to people in Kent, Kalamazoo, Eaton, Calhoun, Berrien and other counties.

Rolle, 29, and six others were charged by a federal grand jury in September. Authorities say the scheme netted the thieves nearly $400,000. All of them pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says so far, six people have been convicted and sentenced in the scheme, including Rolle. The sentences for the five others ranged from probation to 18 months in federal probation.

Federal authorities say they’re still investigating others involved in the scheme.