W MI business offers free Valentine's Day weddings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brittany and Carlito Arnold are married for free by Teresa Jensen of Bridges on a Budget in Caledonia. (Feb. 14, 2019)

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — What better way to celebrate love on Valentine's Day than with a wedding?

One woman took the cha-ching out of happily ever after by marrying couples for free.

Teresa Jensen, who owns a business called Brides on a Budget, said last month that she would marry about 12 couples for free on Valentine's Day.

"I love to marry people. It's one of the nicest things I get to be a part of. I enjoy it very, very much," Jensen said.

Brides on a Budget, which works out of Cobblestone Plaza in Caledonia, partnered with a few other businesses to host couples who wanted to renew their vows, and couples like Brittany and Carlito Arnold, who were getting married.

The Arnolds met in kindergarten, have dated since high school and decided Valentine's Day 2019 would be the day they became husband and wife.

"Wedding planning is a lot, and this was a quick and easy. And it's free? What's better than that?" Brittany Arnold said.

Brides on a Budget has been in business for a couple of years, but this is the first time it hosted free weddings.