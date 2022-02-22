Vote to decide future of North Kent parks and rec group

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The continuation of the North Kent Community Enrichment program, which has been a part of the Cedar Springs area community for 36 years, will soon be left up to a vote.

The organization was established to provide various recreational, cultural, and educational programs for community members. It has earned grants used to construct a nature trail at Beach Elementary School and the softball and baseball fields still used by Cedar Springs High School teams.

NKCE also hosts daddy-daughter and mother-son events, ukulele and guitar lessons, fitness classes, concerts and sports tournaments.

Formerly known as Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation, NKCE operates through a unique partnership between Cedar Springs Public Schools, the city of Cedar Springs and several other townships — including Algoma, Courtland, Solon, and until 2021, Nelson.

Each unit has a member on the board. The organization is primarily funded by the governing unit’s yearly contribution. This makes participation and fees more affordable.

The main reason board members are considering dissolving the program is funding. Some community members worry that these activities won’t be affordable for families if NKCE goes away.

“There are just so many people that depend on this for camps and clinics and special activities. There are just a lot of reasons that it serves a very significant service for our community — adults and children,” said Sue Wolfe, former Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation board member.

Wolfe said it was a challenge to keep the program going during the pandemic because many facilities had to be shut down. Now, she believes people are looking for more opportunities to come together with neighbors, friends and family.

“I’m asking the board to please consider one more year now that we’re kind of over that hurdle and with a concentrated effort of talking and finding out what the community members want and what the units of government want. Let’s at least go one more year and see what we can do,” Wolfe said.

She added that it’s important for community members to share their feedback about the program, whether they have taken advantage of it in the past or plan to in the future.

Before the vote on March 7, Wolfe said it’s important to contact board members. A phone call or email will allow you to ask questions or voice your request to continue the partnership with NKCE.

Contact information can be found below:

Algoma Township

Alyssa Ladd

616.318.5526

Alyssa.Ladd@2020.net

Courtland Township

Matt McConnon

616.302.7367

MMcConnon@courtlandtwp.org

Solon Township

Jon Stout

616.890.4759

JS@StoutGroup.net

Cedar Springs

Darla Falcon

616.696.1330 ext. 103

FinanceDirector@CityofCedarSprings.org

Cedar Springs Schools

Scott Smith

616.696.1204 ext. 103

Nelson Township

Robyn Britton

616.636.5332

Supervisor@nelsontownship.org