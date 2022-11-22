EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 17th annual Gobble Wobble is set for Thanksgiving morning at East Grand Rapids Middle School, and organizers could use your help.

The 5k fun run/walk supports Kids’ Food Basket, helping provide 10,000 sack suppers for school children every day. The event also includes a free ‘Widdle Wobble’ kids run. Volunteers are needed for set up, tear down, packet pickup, and course marshals.

You can sign up to help out at the kids’ food basket volunteer portal at kidsfoodbasket.org.

For a conversation with Damon Bouwkamp with the Kids’ Food Basket, watch the video in the player above.