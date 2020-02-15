Volunteers build home in Rockford to help others internationally

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – From thousands of miles away, a group is Rockford is making a major difference for those all the way in Haiti.

The group is called Turning Point Missions. The focus is to renovate homes in West Michigan and help give jobs to those formerly unemployed.

They also work with volunteers, including the group Windemuller Electric.

Once the home is fully finished, the money raised from selling it will be donated to communities in Haiti and help build water filtration systems.

It’s something Dean Fifer of Windemuller Electric is grateful to be a part of.

“Really this time of year it’s pretty easy, really anytime of the year is, we have so much, they have so little, so it’s really quite easy to do, doesn’t take a lot of time, few Saturdays we’re here, we’re done with the house, and they can raise some great money,” said Fifer.

