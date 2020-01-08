Visitor restrictions at GR hospitals to curb uptick in illnesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids hospital are asking people who are ill not to visit hospitalized family or friends amid an increase in respiratory illnesses.

On behalf of Spectrum Health, Metro Health and Mercy Health, the Kent County Health Department issued the visitor restrictions Wednesday.

The restrictions, effective until further notice, apply to visitors at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Metro Health — University of Michigan and all Spectrum Health hospitals.

The restrictions apply to visitors who have the following symptoms:

Fever greater than 100.4 degrees;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Runny nose or congestion;

Vomiting or diarrhea;

Rash or draining sores.

The health department said anyone with the above symptoms should consider a video visit with a provider, an appointment with their primary care physician or an urgent care visit.

Only healthy visitors may visit patients in hospitals or outpatient locations, according to KCHD.

The measures have been implemented to fight the transmission of infection to vulnerable patients as well as medical staff by limiting exposures.

Michigan is among the hardest hit states for respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, this season, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.