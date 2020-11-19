Virtual job fair pushes people to ‘ReThink West Michigan’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the holidays get closer, employers are looking for people who might be visiting West Michigan to find a new job and stay here.

The Right Place and Hello West Michigan are partnering to host the virtual job fair called ReThink West Michigan.

Organizers say with COVID-19 causing people not to visit home as often, the nostalgia is higher than ever.

The virtual career fair will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s an open house style, so people don’t have to stay logged on the entire time.

Some of the companies participating include Meijer, Consumers Energy and Spectrum Health. Officials say in previous years they’ve seen more than 1,200 candidates attend the job fair which resulted in more than 85 hires.

“Really the event is all about connecting with hiring employers and having one-on-one conversations and really exploring what relocation to Michigan could look like for your family,” said Rachel Gray, the executive director of Hello West Michigan.

You can register for ReThink West Michigan for free online.