ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday, you’re invited to go out to the ballgame in Ada for a glimpse into baseball’s past.

News 8 learned more about Ada’s upcoming vintage baseball game from one of the event’s organizers, Brad Anderson.

It’s being presented through a collaboration with the Ada Historical Society and Ada Parks. Players will wear vintage uniforms and play using turn-of-the century rules as well as with old-school bats and balls.

There will be classic concessions on sale. The game gets underway Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. at Ada Township Park. Attendance is free.