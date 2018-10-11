Village president loans truck, irks fire chief Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Sand Lake fire chief was annoyed after the village president loaned out this fire truck without giving him a heads up. (Oct. 11, 2018) [ + - ] Video

SAND LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The use of a fire rig in Saturday's Pulaski Days parade in Grand Rapids has created strife among Sand Lake village leaders.

The loan of the Ford pickup truck, which the fire chief said is used for medical runs and to tackle brush fires, was approved by Sand Lake Village President Tom Norton. Sand Lake Fire Chief Ed Holtzlander never gave his permission.

Norton said as president, he's allowed to approve the use of village vehicles. He received a request last week and believed it would be good exposure for the village.

The truck ended up covered in signs for Curt Benson's campaign for Kent County judge, adding more controversy. Holtzlander said he doesn't think the department should get involved in political races. Norton said he didn't know it was being requested for the campaign.

An email obtained by 24 Hour News 8 alerted village leaders, including the fire chief, of the approval after midnight Saturday, less than 12 hours before the parade. It was sent by the village clerk and reads:

"Tom Norton wanted to notify the council that local municipalities were requested to provide vehicles for parades. This will help with future grants to show appreciation to other local communities and make their parades look bigger. Tom did not want to allocate any vehicles needed for 911 calls and choose the grass pumper because of the rain. We will be having a driver covered by the village so the village will be covered for liability. Tom will cover the cost of the gas. Tom has a new phone and did not get numbers transferred yet he will do that on Monday. Tom does have the same phone number."

Holtzlander told 24 Hour News 8 he doesn't check his email regularly and had already approved two other trucks for a different parade the same day. That meant the truck Norton sent to Grand Rapids was the only rig available for emergency calls.

"If I'm being paid to run that department, I would think the department head should know where their vehicles are," Holtzlander said.

Norton told 24 Hour News 8 he didn't know the other fire trucks had been sent to another parade, which he thinks is the real problem. He also said the truck he sent to Grand Rapids isn't used for medical calls.

He said the drama wasn't deserving of a news story and his entire two-year term has involved people finding problems with his decisions.

"My term's up in less than 30 days," Norton said. "They've been trying to get you that 'I gotcha' moment this entire time and that's why they're blowing this out of proportion."

He referenced self-funding a new handicap ramp at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars hall and securing grants for road construction as positives people don't want to acknowledge.

"Every single time I do something positive, they make up a story," Norton said.

Holtzlander disagrees.

"I've never had to deal with such an individual that created so much discontent in the village," the chief said.

Norton added he and his family are moving out of the area after his term ends because of the "local politics."

