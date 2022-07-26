A conceptual rendering by Ghafari provided by Wheeler Development Group shows what Village East apartments may look like.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A yearslong project to bring dozens more apartments to downtown Ada is officially under construction.

Wheeler Development Group announced Monday that it had broken ground on the 92-unit upscale apartment community dubbed Village East. The development at 7590 East Fulton Street just west of the Grand River will feature 34 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom apartments inside four buildings. Village East will also include high-end finishes, open floor layouts and 82 garages for tenants.

WDG partner Michael Maier said when the nine-acre development is fully occupied, the grocery store, retailers, restaurants and the other businesses located within 200 feet of the development can expect “a significant increase” in business.

The development group said Village East has been in the planning and concept phase for years while it collaborated with village and township officials. Village East designers Ghafari and Progressive AE also spent several years shaping the development to fit the village aesthetic while mapping how the influx of cars and pedestrians will flow through the area. WDG says both firms have “extensive experience” with the Envision Ada village redesign effort.

Since Envision Ada, new retailers and restaurants have joined the village, including Garage Bar & Grill, Luna, MudPenny and Laurel & Jack. Construction also started on Ada House hotel earlier this year.

Midwest Construction is overseeing the build of Village East, which is expected to be complete in 2023.