GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday night, a candlelight vigil was held near Grand Rapids to remember the lives forever changed by crime.

The event was put on by Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness unit.

those who attended prayed for those who lost their lives due to violence.

Among the people that spoke were Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and family of people who have been impacted by crime. They say violence needs to stop.

“I look around out here tonight, and all these people out here that lost their loved ones to violence. My niece wasn’t shot, she was stabbed to death. So, violence is violence. Doesn’t matter how you did it — gun, knife or whatever. Violence is violence and we need to stop the violence,” said Effie Threats.

The event comes as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Silent Observer is asking anyone who witnesses a crime to be the voice for those that cannot speak for themselves and speak up.