The family of Sharika Williams was held Saturday night. She was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning while waiting for the bus. (Feb. 11, 2023)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming.

The family of 32-year-old Sharika Williams said she was on her to catch a bus to work on Thursday morning when she was hit and killed by two vehicles on Chicago Drive near Nagel Avenue in Wyoming.

“We live right behind here, we walked this street every day, she takes this same bus every day,” said Denia Burch, cousin of Sharika Williams.

Burch said one of the things that hurt the most is that the second driver that struck Williams that morning did not stop.

“Like how did they not see her? I don’t care if it was raining, I don’t care if it was dark, that’s no excuse and it hurts,” Burch said.

Williams was a mother of two girls and a boy, ages 11, 9, and 5. Her aunt, Kanesha Graves, said she was looking forward to moving into a new apartment at the time of her death.

“She was happy for herself, she was proud of herself, she was loving herself,” Graves said. “I have to go clean her apartment out.”

Graves said she often sees drivers speeding and driving recklessly in the area where Williams was hit. She’s now calling for changes.

“I don’t want nobody else to feel the pain that we’re feeling. Sharika’s not here to raise her kids, Sharika left to go to work to get a paycheck to take care of her kids and she’s not coming back.”

The driver that did not stop at the scene is desperately being asked to come forward.

“What careless person would just leave her, knowing you hit a human being and just leave her? That wasn’t right,” said Kevin Green, uncle of Sharika Williams.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Williams’ funeral expenses and to help provide for her three children that have lost their mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.