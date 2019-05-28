Video shows violent crash that injured teen, damaged diner Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) [ + - ] Video

***WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers. ***

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the violent crash that seriously injured a 16-year-old driver and sent debris flying into a nearby diner in Wyoming.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Chicago Drive east of Burlingame Avenue in front of New Beginnings Restaurant.

Security cameras at nearby ABC Motors showed the black Ford Mustang heading west on Chicago Drive at a high speed when the vehicle veered sideways, smashing into an eastbound minivan.

The video shows a cloud of debris rising from the crash, including the tire that smashed through the New Beginnings' front window, narrowly missing patrons before denting the back wall of the restaurant. Shards of glass showered customers. One piece flew with such force, it became lodged in the restaurant's back wall.

The Mustang driver, who police identified as a 16-year-old student of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 they saw CPR being performed on him, after which he was loaded into an ambulance.

No one inside the restaurant was seriously hurt.

Police say witnesses told them the person behind the wheel of the Mustang was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The incident shut down Chicago Drive for hours, but it has since reopened. Employees of New Beginnings Restaurant say the owner plans to reopen within days.