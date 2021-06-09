Video shows state rep. cooperative during drunken driving arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dashboard and body camera video shows a sheriff’s deputy arresting a West Michigan state representative who is accused of drunkenly crashing his car.

The video from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department — obtained by News 8 through the Freedom of Information Act — shows Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township was cooperative throughout the process.

The police report shows Posthumus rolled his 2007 Jeep Cherokee on McCabe Avenue near 4 Mile Road in Ada Township on Friday, April 30. He refused medical attention.

The video shows that when asked by the responding deputy if he’d had anything to drink that day, he responded he’d had a beer.

Posthumus obeyed and complied with all the field sobriety tests he was asked to complete. He was asked to take a breathalyzer test. The deputy told him he blew a .12. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

Also included in the police report were the details of a 911 call received by dispatch. The caller reported seeing a vehicle of a similar description driving “all over the road, off the shoulder and into oncoming traffic” ahead of the crash.

Shortly after his arrest, Posthumus released a statement apologizing and promising he was going to get help:

“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated. There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions. I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol. To my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents who I serve, I sincerely apologize and ask forgiveness. “It is clear to me that I have a drinking problem, and I need help. I am going to immediately begin attending alcoholics anonymous meetings and make AA an important part of my life. I am grateful that no one else was injured because of my mistake. I will work very hard to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, my fellow state representatives, and the wonderful citizens in my district. I never again want to embarrass myself or others through my actions.” Rep. Bryan Posthumus

Posthumus was also arrested in 2013 for OWI.

He has a hearing for this arrest at the end of August.