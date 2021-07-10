Video shows someone stealing gun from Kentwood man’s car

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Kentwood says someone went into his unlocked car early Saturday morning and stole a gun.

Maurice Baker has lived in his neighborhood for eight years. He says the theft happened just after midnight. He’s now worried for the safety of his neighbors.

“There’s one more firearm that’s out there in our community that does not need to be out there. That is what hurts me most of all,” said Baker.

Baker says the man in the video first tried to get into his wife’s truck but couldn’t, then moving on to his car. He says it was unfortunately unlocked.

“It is always locked. This particular case, this time for whatever reason, it wasn’t locked, and that is what tears me up as I’m talking to you today,” said Baker.

Baker says his car hasn’t been the only one targeted. He sent News 8 video from another home in the same neighborhood where the same thing happened.

“We have so many of our youth who are passing away because of gun violence. Now we have one more firearm that’s out there. He has to be stopped. We have to stop him as a community,” said Baker.

Baker says if could send a message to the man, he would tell him to turn himself in.

“Stop. You’re hurting others. Now you have something in your possession that doesn’t give a life, that can take a life. Turn yourself in,” said Baker. “We here work hard for what we have and for someone to just come violate our vehicles, violate our properties, isn’t fair. You wouldn’t want someone to do it to you, so why do it to someone else.”

News 8 reached out to The Kentwood Police Department for information on a potential suspect, but has yet to hear back.

If you know anything about this situation or recognize the man, you should call the Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or the Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.