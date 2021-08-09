Video shows car slam into Cannonsburg Ski Area building

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed his car through a building at Cannonsburg Ski Area northeast of Grand Rapids.

The timestamp on surveillance video shows it happened around 11:48 p.m. Sunday at the ski area off Cannonsburg Road near Egypt Valley Avenue in Cannon Township.

A speeding car slammed into the ski patrol office, entering through the front, going entirely through the building and exiting through the back side. It caused extensive damage.

The video appears to show the driver walking by the building a few hours later, around 3 a.m. He did not seem to be injured.

By the time Kent County sheriff’s deputies got there, the car had been left behind but the driver was long gone.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Cannonsburg officials say no one was in the building at the time of the crash.