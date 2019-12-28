VIDEO: Dog rescued from pond in Kent County

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people rescued a dog in Kent County this week and their actions were captured on video.

The dog was struggling in a pond near Byron Center Avenue and 76th Street in Bryon Township.

The people who rescued it said the labradoodle didn’t have much energy left, but the four passersby sprang into action.

The rescuers were able to pull him out and get him warm.

After some searching, they were able to find its owner.

The rescuers say they were happy to be in the right place at the right time.