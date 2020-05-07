Video: Deputy uses stun gun to stop escaping suspect

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video shows a Kent County sheriff’s deputy using a stun gun to stop a suspect who was running away.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said that the suspect was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of 3 Mile Road and the East Beltline in Grand Rapids Township. He was suspected of drunken driving.

Authorities say he complied with the deputy while being handcuffed but then, while being escorted back to the cruiser, broke free and sprinted away.

Deputies caught up to him about five blocks away. The video provided to News 8 shows the suspect, still cuffed, running away across a yard with a deputy giving chase. The deputy then uses his stun gun on the suspect, who falls to the ground.

He now faces more charges in addition to the OWI case, authorities say.