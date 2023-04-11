GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five teenagers driving a stolen Kia were arrested near Kentwood early Tuesday morning, deputies say.

Deputies first saw the stolen Kia around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in the Kentwood area, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the Kia fled from the deputies, who did not chase after the car due to traffic conditions.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Kia was again spotted, this time on Woodfield Drive near Eastern Avenue and 60th Street in Gaines Township. The teenage driver took off, but this time deputies were able to chase after it, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies used spike strips, and the Kia turned onto Division Avenue.

Dashcam video from the sheriff’s office shows the car driving southbound in a northbound lane.

“No oncoming traffic right now,” a deputy says into the radio.

A still image from dashcam video. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office) A still image from dashcam video. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office) A still image from dashcam video. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The car is later seen driving on the grass around a motel.

“They ran into a fence, we’re going to be going back out on Division,” the deputy said.

Sparks can be seen coming from the car in the video. The sheriff’s office said it eventually stopped on Regal Avenue.

A still image from dashcam video. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Five teenagers — two 15-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl, all from the Grand Rapids area — were arrested, deputies say.

The Kia had been stolen from Jenison.

“The KCSO has continued to report a significant uptick in stolen cars over the past few years,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Dangerous driving, stolen vehicles used in additional crimes, and the young age of the individuals involved are common factors.”

The case is under investigation.