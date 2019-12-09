VIDEO: 360-degree look inside ‘The Womb’ at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Need your floral fix this winter? Just step into the Balk Gallery at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

More than a million flowers and plants suspended in air envelop visitors of Rebecca Louise Law’s The Womb. At the heart of the installation is a sculpture of woven flowers and plants that visitors can walk through.

Law spent a month on site, determining where each hand-strung piece would be placed.

In addition to Law’s collection of flowers, Meijer Gardens employees and volunteers harvested 15,000 pieces of organic material from the garden grounds. Following Law’s method and under her guidance, about 75 volunteers worked for two weeks to gather it and hang it on copper wire.

Stringed flowers hang from the ceiling of Balk Gallery as part of The Womb installation at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Billed as an “intimate exploration into the relationship between humankind and nature,” the installation features gentle drumming that mimics a heartbeat with the scent of drying plants seasoning the air.

Law told Meijer Gardens her curiosity about the womb started shortly after the birth of her son two years ago.

“‘The Womb’ came about because I was looking into cocooning and the human need to sometimes feel like they are safe — like our homes, our gardens, this kind of natural wrapping of nature, the way that we can make our nests. And personally I felt like I wanted to start at the beginning,” Law said in a video Meijer Gardens posted on YouTube.

Meijer Gardens says so far, 78,000 guests have visited the exhibition since it opened in September. Rebecca Louise Law: The Womb will be on display through March 1, 2020.

Afterward, the local flowers and plant material from the installation will be added to Law’s collection, traveling around the world for her work.