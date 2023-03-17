A still image from surveillance video from a break-in at D. Schuler’s Fine Wine and Sprits on Jan. 27.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It began overnight on the 27th of January.

Security video from D. Schuler’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Wyoming shows a group of six smashing their way into the store.

“They threw a cement block through the door. Broke that. Then came in. They seem to know just what they were going for,” said Schuler’s General Manager Allan Vander Laan.

It took the crew less than three minutes to stuff expensive vape products and high-end Tequila, Cognac and Vodka into garbage bags and make their escape.

The loss was heavy.

“It came out to nearly $10,000. And they had smashed both of our registers. Not that there was much money in the registers, but they destroyed that property. Just repeatedly throwing them on the ground,” said Vander Laan.

“It’s a lot of work too. You’ve got to board it up (and) stare at the plywood for weeks while everyone who comes in asks about it. That gets tiring,” he added.

While the damage and dollar loss is bad enough, Vander Laan said one of the more troubling aspects of the crime spree is the age of the suspects.

“I mean, as young as 16 years old. Seventeen, 18, all the way up to 21. That certainly doesn’t make it any easier to process,” said Vander Laan.

The crime spree continued that night and beyond. At least 22 business breaks-ins in all occurred.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined a task force that includes investigators from Kentwood, Wyoming, and the Kent County Sherriff’s office.

Thursday, the Metro Pattern Crime Task Force, MPACT for short, announced the arrest of 12 suspects ranging in age from 16 to 21. More arrests may be on the way.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the task force approach is an effective way to investigate crime sprees.

“I think it does provide a much more effective and useful use of time. Because instead of one chasing it and trying to do everything else, maybe there’s some evidence that makes a case easier and comes together sooner than if they’re all working in their own silos,” said Becker.

Investigators in other counties, including Ottawa, are looking at possible connections to cases in their areas.